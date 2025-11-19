On Monday, November 17, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the viral news that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. As expected, the news travelled far and wide. 2 days later and a day after the grand trailer launch, Bollywood Hungama brings to you one more update about this film.

SCOOP: Dhurandhar makers eye May 29, 2026 for the release of the second part

A source told us, “Dhurandhar’s first part will arrive in cinemas on December 5, as is common knowledge. The makers want to release the second part in the first half of 2026, particularly in the summers. Accordingly, they have set their eyes on the May 29 slot. It is empty and hasn’t been grabbed yet. This will give them an advantage of a solo release, just like the first part, which is arriving sans any competition.”

The source continued, “However, the makers have not yet locked the May 29 date. They are looking at other vacant dates as well in May and also are considering if Dhurandhar Part 2 can arrive in cinemas in June. They plan to take a call on it soon.”

Meanwhile, there was no mention of Dhurandhar being a two-part saga at the grand trailer launch, held yesterday, on November 18, at Mumbai’s iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. An industry insider commented, “The makers probably plan to lock the date before the release of the first part. Dhurandhar Part 1 is expected to end with the announcement of the second installment along with its release date.”

On Monday, Bollywood Hungama carried a quote by a source that said, “Dhurandhar’s first part will end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part. Director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively and the film has shaped up really well. But since it's very lengthy, he and the makers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, have toyed with the idea of breaking it into 2 parts. If this is the plan, then Dhurandhar’s part 2 will arrive next year, preferably in the first half.”

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun.

