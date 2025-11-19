The Farhan Akhtar-starrer 120 Bahadur is all set to be released this Friday, November 21, and it has impressed the audience with its subject and authenticity, as evident from the trailer. In a unique move, the paid previews of the film were held across the country on Tuesday, November 18. The norm is to organize previews on Thursday, a day before release. And now, Bollywood Hungama makers have learned that the distributors, AA Films, have decided on an interesting strategy for the war drama.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes 120 Bahadur with ZERO cuts; makers of Farhan Akhtar-starrer go for strategic, limited release

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers, Excel Entertainment, and the distributors, AA Films, have decided to provide a limited release to the film. The idea is to release the film in cinemas which is highly frequented by its target audience, that is, the elite and the ones who are interested in such high-quality films. In mass-dominated single-screens and multiplexes and in B and C centres, the distributors will either skip the release or ask them to go for limited showcasing.”

The trade source continued, “They have decided to release the film in around 900-1000 screens. The strategy will work well with the film and if there’s demand, the shows can be increased over the weekend or on the weekdays.”

The trade source informed, “Mastiii 4 also releases this Friday and it’s meant for the masses. Hence, there will be no clash over show-sharing for these two films as they are targeting different sets of audiences. The makers of the sex comedy plan to go wide in mass centres and in the hinterland.”

No cuts for 120 Bahadur

Meanwhile, 120 Bahadur has been passed with no cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). There was concern among moviegoers after the trailer of the film, which was played in cinemas, replaced the dialogue ‘Ahir hai hum’ with ‘Fauji hai hum’. This led to many netizens assuming that the said cut would also be enforced in the film. As a result, CBFC was trolled for it.

But the final version of the film doesn’t have the aforementioned modification. Moreover, despite being a war film, the Examining Committee of the CBFC did not ask for any visual cuts as well, as the action scenes are not too gory or disturbing. Accordingly, the film was given a U/A 13+ certificate on November 6.

The length of 120 Bahadur, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 137 minutes. In other words, the film is 2 hours and 17 minutes long.

