Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have shared the happiest news of their lives - the arrival of their baby boy! The couple took to social media to make the heartwarming announcement, leaving fans and friends from both the film industry and political circles showering them with love and blessings.

In a beautifully designed post featuring a pastel rainbow and a baby cradle, Parineeti and Raghav expressed their overwhelming joy, writing, “He’s finally here! Our Baby Boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”

The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur in September 2023, have often spoken about their mutual admiration and the deep bond they share. Their baby’s arrival marks a beautiful new chapter in their lives, blending Parineeti’s vibrant world of cinema with Raghav’s disciplined political journey.

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages soon after the announcement. Fellow celebrities from the film fraternity, including Parineeti’s cousins and close friends, also shared their excitement and extended warm wishes to the new parents.

While the couple has yet to reveal the baby’s name, the announcement radiates love, gratitude, and new beginnings. Known for her sincerity both on and off screen, Parineeti’s post perfectly captured the emotions of a new mother basking in the joy of her first child.

As Parineeti and Raghav embrace parenthood, their journey ahead promises to be filled with laughter, love, and little giggles; truly, the start of their most beautiful story yet.

