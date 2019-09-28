Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.09.2019 | 1:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Farhan Akhtar reveals that he is considering Dil Chahta Hai Reboot with three female characters

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, when the film Dil Chahta Hai completed 18 years, Akshaye Khanna who was one of the lead actors of the film was questioned about the sequel of the film. The actor said that he had told Farhan Akhtar to make the sequel once Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and himself cross 50 years of age. While Aamir Khan has already crossed 50, both Saif and Akshaye are yet to reach there.

Farhan Akhtar reveals that he is considering Dil Chahta Hai Reboot with three female characters

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar who wrote and directed the film recently spoke about the Dil Chahta Hai Reboot in an interview with a media house. The actor confided that five years ago he had toyed with the idea of Dil Chahta Hai Reboot with three female characters. However, he said that he is yet to sit down and put it together.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview actress Ananya Panday had revealed that she would like to be a part of Dil Chahta Hai along with her best friends Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter) and Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s film The Sky is Pink. He is cast opposite Priyanka Chopra and will be seen playing father to a teenager who has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. The film is slated to release on October 11.

Also Read: “Farhan can Fight For Real,” says Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan trainer Darrell Foster

More Pages: Dil Chahta Hai Box Office Collection , Dil Chahta Hai Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone's song…

Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif all set to…

Shah Rukh Khan to play Bill in the Hindi…

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka…

Twinkle Khanna opens up about the…

Tiger Shroff reveals that his similarities…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification