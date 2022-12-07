Actor Paresh Rawal has been summoned by Kolkata Police for his recent statement – “cook fish for Bengalis”.

Actor Paresh Rawal has been summoned by Kolkata Police for his recent statement – “cook fish for Bengalis”. The actor has been asked to present himself on December 12 at the Taltala Police Station on December 12. A complaint was filed against the actor by CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim over his remark.

Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police over ‘cook for the Bengalis’ statement after complaint filed against him

Earlier, Rawal apologised on Twitter after receiving backlash on the internet. In a tweet, the actor said, “Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still, if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologies (folded hands emoji).”

For unversed, the story unfolded when Paresh Rawal gave a campaign speech in Gujarat, and was quoted by PTI, “Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?”

On the work front, Paresh Rawal was last in Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film starred the late actor Rishi Kapoor, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, among several other actors.

Paresh Rawal will be seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The actor is also signed for Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Both films are scheduled for 2023 release.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.