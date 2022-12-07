Vidyut Jammwal had a pre-birthday celebration yesterday through a meet-and-greet event with his die-hard fans in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor’s special day happens to be on 10 December.

Vidyut Jammwal’s fan cycles 1600 kilometres to attend his pre-birthday celebration

The event saw a number of his fans coming down from various parts of the country. Among these, one fan cycled all the way from Panipat just to meet him. Three others got his name tattooed on them. Vidyut had arranged a special treat for them.

Moved by the love showered by his fans, Vidyut said in a statement, “I am ever grateful for the love and dedication I get from this family. They give me a lot of strength. I wanted to do something special for them since they have put so much faith in me. I love loving people who love me. These people got my name tattooed for my birthday and rode on a bicycle for 1600 kms to meet me, so I wanted to give back and wanted to spend some quality time with them.”

On the work front, Vidyut was seen in one movie this year in the form of Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, the second film in the franchise. He was also part of the reality show India’s Ultimate Warrior.

