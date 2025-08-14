Just a day before the Independence Day, makers Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd and CA Suresh Jha ignited curiosity and conversation by officially announcing The Taj Story. To mark the announcement, the makers unveiled a powerful short teaser that captures the soul and essence of the film, leaving audiences intrigued about its message.

Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story announced, film speaks about ‘intellectual terrorism’

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble led by Paresh Rawal, along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das, The Taj Story is positioned as a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times: “Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?”

After 79 year of Independence are we still a slave of Intellectual Terrorism?

The Taj Story in cinemas on 31st October 2025

Producer : CA Suresh Jha

Writer & Director : Tushar Amrish Goel

Penned and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, with Vikas Radhesham as Creative Producer and music being scored by Rohit Sharma, The Taj Story is not just another period or historical film — it’s a cinematic debate. Among its core themes is a question that has sparked discussions for decades: Who really built the Taj Mahal? Was it Shah Jahan, or does history hide another truth? The film dives into this contested narrative, blending social commentary with a re-examination of historical facts.

The Taj Story is set for a grand nationwide theatrical release on October 31, 2025, and it aims to be a conversation starter, urging viewers to question, reflect, and perhaps, reframe the way they see both history and freedom.

