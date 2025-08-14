Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced the launch of the Satish Kaushik Scholarship at his acting institute, Actor Prepares, in memory of his late friend and acclaimed actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) today, Anupam Kher shared, “SATISH KAUSHIK SCHOLARSHIP: The money I received from #MaharashtaGovernment for my #RajKapoorAward, I am happy to announce and institute the #SatisKaushikScholarship for a deserving poor candidate at my acting school @actorprepares! Also a statue of the smiling #SatishKaushik will be installed in one of studios at the #ActingSchool! We do give scholarships from time to time to students but this is the First Time in 20 Years it is named after an individual. BRILLIANT ACTOR and an AMAZING HUMAN BEING and my BEST FRIEND!! Jai Ho!"

Award Money Dedicated to Scholarship

Anupam Kher had received the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award from the Maharashtra Government on August 5, 2025, during the joint celebration of the 60th and 61st Maharashtra State Film Awards. The actor revealed that the prize money from this prestigious honour will fully fund the scholarship for a “deserving poor candidate” at his school.

Tribute to Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik, celebrated for his versatility in acting, writing, and direction, passed away on March 9, 2023. He shared a decades-long friendship with Anupam Kher, often referred to as one of his closest friends in the industry. In addition to the scholarship, Kher announced that a statue of Satish Kaushik, smiling as he was in life, will be installed in one of the studios at Actor Prepares.

