In what promises to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu has locked its release date — December 25, 2025. The Christmas Day slot, traditionally considered one of the most lucrative and high-profile dates on the Bollywood calendar, sets the stage for a major box office event.

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan–Sreeleela starrer directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar to hit theatres on Christmas, December 25, 2025

The film backed by Bhushan Kumar led T-Series, brings together a fresh on-screen pairing in Kartik and Sreeleela, whose collaboration with Basu is already creating significant buzz in industry circles. Known for his mastery in blending layered storytelling with vivid characters, Basu’s directorial touch is expected to lend the film both visual richness and emotional depth.

While details of the plot remain tightly under wraps, insiders hint at a narrative that combines strong drama with Basu’s signature blend of whimsy and human connection. The production is already being touted as a large-scale, big-screen experience with music and visuals crafted to match the grandeur of its release window.

Kartik Aaryan, who continues to ride a wave of box office success, will be seen stepping into a role that promises to explore a new facet of his performance range. For Sreeleela, one of the fastest-rising stars in Indian cinema, the project marks her most ambitious Hindi film outing yet — a high-visibility launch into pan-India stardom.

With a stellar team behind the scenes and a release date that aligns with the holiday season, expectations are sky-high. Industry watchers will be keeping a close eye on how the film shapes up in the coming months, but for now, December 25, 2025, is a date firmly circled in the diaries of film lovers.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.