Oscar winning-filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, who last helmed Parasite, has decided his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be based on “Mickey7”, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey7 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission’s base only to see that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place. The book will be published in the first quarter of this year by St. Martin, an imprint of Macmillan.

Bong was already a critically beloved filmmaker thanks to movies such as Snowpiercer (2013) when his dramatic thriller Parasite took the world by storm in 2019. The story about the twisted dynamic between two families under one roof won the Oscar for best picture, becoming the first non-English-language movie to win the award. Bong also won for best director and shared the prize for best original screenplay. The movie made $263 million worldwide and has a limited series spinoff for HBO in the works from Bong and Adam McKay.

On the work front, Robert Pattinson became world-famous in 2008 thanks to playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise and then spent years earning praise for indie roles in projects such as Good Time (2017) and The Lighthouse (2019) before stepping back into the blockbuster realm with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in 2020. Pattinson will next appear in theaters in March with the anticipated The Batman, also for Warner Bros.

Bong Joon Ho will produce the project via his Offscreen with Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, which produced his 2017 Netflix film, Okja. Peter Dodd will oversee for the studio.

