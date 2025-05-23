Vipul Amrutlal Shah is one of the most renowned filmmakers and producers in the Indian film industry, known for delivering iconic films that continue to resonate with audiences. He has directed and backed a number of hits in Bollywood. Now, he is set to produce another project titled Governor, starring the versatile Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film aims to be a compelling political thriller. According to recent reports, Governor is all set to go on floors in August 2025.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s political thriller Governor starring Manoj Bajpayee to roll in August, Chinmay Mandlekar to make directorial debut

Governor marks the feature film directorial debut of Marathi and Hindi film actor Chinmay Mandlekar. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with co-producer Aashin A. Shah, the film is said to be inspired by the life of a real former governor of a state. This marks Manoj Bajpayee’s first collaboration with Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The film is being kept under wraps, but an insider revealed, “The movie is based on the life of a former Governor, who passed away last year. As the paperwork is currently in process, the makers are being hush-hush about the inspiration. Manoj and Chinmay will kick off the shoot in August, with a 40-day schedule across Mumbai and two other cities.” It will be exciting to watch Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Manoj Bajpayee collaborate for the first time, a pairing that has already piqued audience curiosity.

Apart from Governor, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is also gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture, Hisaab, a heist thriller starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah in lead roles. Backed by Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios, the film aims to deliver high-stakes drama and intense performances. Hisaab is expected to release in the latter half of 2025.

