comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 23.05.2025 | 3:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid 2 Bhool Chuk Maaf Housefull 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Maalik Saiyaara
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Shazahn Padamsee to wear Manish Malhotra outfit for her wedding

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Shazahn Padamsee to wear Manish Malhotra outfit for her wedding

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Shazahn Padamsee to wear Manish Malhotra outfit for her wedding
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are set to tie the knot on June 5. While the ceremony will be an intimate affair, fans are eagerly speculating about the bride-to-be’s outfit—will it be a Sabyasachi, Falguni Shane Peacock, or Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation? Known for her style, the Housefull 2 actress is expected to make a high-glam statement, thoughtfully incorporating elements from her mother’s treasured pieces, rich with emotional and family significance.

EXCLUSIVE: Shazahn Padamsee to wear Manish Malhotra outfit for her wedding

EXCLUSIVE: Shazahn Padamsee to wear Manish Malhotra outfit for her wedding

For the wedding, there’s strong buzz that Rocket Singh actress Shazahn Padamsee will be wearing a custom creation by Manish Malhotra—a designer she has long admired. Like many brides, she’s always dreamed of being a Manish Malhotra bride. The designer is also behind her sangeet look, which is expected to reflect an urban-glam vibe with subtle, aesthetic detailing.

Apart from her outfits, we also know that she will be styling herself for the wedding, with inputs from her few friends. Ahead of her wedding day, Shazahn has already been closely involved in curating each look, ensuring that her choices and details reflect her taste and create an extension of her personality.

Shazahn Padamsee, daughter of Sharon Prabhakar and the late Alyque Padamsee, got engaged to Ashish Kanakia in November last year. While her engagement glimpses were nothing short of dreamy, her upcoming wedding promises to be just as magical—straight out of a fairytale.

Also Read : Rocket Singh, Housefull 2 fame Shazahn Padamsee to get married on June 5; deets inside

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sunny Deol to make OTT debut in high-octane…

Nikita Dutta and her mother test positive…

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s…

Mumbai Police arrest man and woman for…

Sohail Khan announces comedy caper My…

Rajkumar Santoshi reveals, "Planning to…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification