Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are set to tie the knot on June 5. While the ceremony will be an intimate affair, fans are eagerly speculating about the bride-to-be’s outfit—will it be a Sabyasachi, Falguni Shane Peacock, or Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation? Known for her style, the Housefull 2 actress is expected to make a high-glam statement, thoughtfully incorporating elements from her mother’s treasured pieces, rich with emotional and family significance.

EXCLUSIVE: Shazahn Padamsee to wear Manish Malhotra outfit for her wedding

For the wedding, there’s strong buzz that Rocket Singh actress Shazahn Padamsee will be wearing a custom creation by Manish Malhotra—a designer she has long admired. Like many brides, she’s always dreamed of being a Manish Malhotra bride. The designer is also behind her sangeet look, which is expected to reflect an urban-glam vibe with subtle, aesthetic detailing.

Apart from her outfits, we also know that she will be styling herself for the wedding, with inputs from her few friends. Ahead of her wedding day, Shazahn has already been closely involved in curating each look, ensuring that her choices and details reflect her taste and create an extension of her personality.

Shazahn Padamsee, daughter of Sharon Prabhakar and the late Alyque Padamsee, got engaged to Ashish Kanakia in November last year. While her engagement glimpses were nothing short of dreamy, her upcoming wedding promises to be just as magical—straight out of a fairytale.

