Among the many upcoming multi-starrers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War—starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal—has been generating steady buzz. While fans eagerly await its release, the film is still deep in production. According to recent reports, Bhansali has decided to recreate a slice of Italy in Mumbai after the planned international shoot was called off.

Originally, Bhansali had scheduled a 45-day shoot in Italy for Love & War. However, the plan was scrapped due to logistical challenges. Instead, portions meant to be filmed in Italy were recreated on a lavish set near Royal Palms in Goregaon. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “The Italy schedule was turning out to be logistically complex and would have taken a lot more time to execute. Bhansali wanted to maintain the opulence while keeping firm control over the setting. So, he decided to recreate the portions on a set in Mumbai. He conducted a 10-day stint with his lead actors before Diwali.”

The source further added, “This leg is crucial as the leads will film portions of the climax. After Alia’s pictures from the set leaked a few days ago, the director made it clear that he doesn’t want any of his actors’ looks or details to make their way online. The production team will now share details of the venue with the unit only closer to the shoot.”

Bhansali reportedly plans to wrap up filming by mid-December, with Love & War slated for a March 2026 release. The unit is currently on a short break and will soon resume its final 20-day schedule, which includes shooting the film’s climax.

Earlier reports suggested that Love & War might clash with Yash’s Toxic on March 19, 2026—coinciding with the Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid weekend. However, the makers have yet to confirm the release date. Interestingly, Orry is said to have a role in the film, while Deepika Padukone is reportedly making a cameo appearance.

