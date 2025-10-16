Param Sundari, a 2025 romantic drama produced by Maddock Films, has found a respectable place at the box office despite its modest scale. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has earned around Rs. 90 crores worldwide against a reported budget of Rs. 45 crores — a decent return in today’s uncertain theatrical climate.

Param Sundari finds steady audience amid Bollywood’s changing box-office landscape

Rather than relying on spectacle, Param Sundari takes a straightforward approach to storytelling. Its appeal lies in familiar emotions and accessible characters, supported by the lead pair’s natural chemistry and a soundtrack that gained steady traction after release. The film’s performance highlights how mid-range projects with clear creative and financial planning can still perform well with the right audience connect.

Trade analysts note that the film adds to Sidharth Malhotra’s record of consistent box office performances. Over the years, titles like Shershaah, Kapoor & Sons, and Ek Villain have helped him maintain a stable following that responds to emotionally grounded roles. Param Sundari continues in that vein, reinforcing his dependable presence in the romantic genre.

For Maddock Films, the project aligns with the company’s strategy of balancing costs with commercial viability. The studio, known for films like Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has once again demonstrated a pragmatic production model suited to the current market.

Param Sundari represents a realistic success story — one built on manageable expectations, effective budgeting, and audience relatability rather than hype or heavy marketing. Plus, it still has its OTT prospects ahead. At a time when many big-budget films struggle to find stable footing, such outcomes serve as a reminder that consistency can still count as success.

