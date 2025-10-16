The streets of Mumbai are set to come alive once again with guns, power, and ambition as filmmaker Sandeep Singh of Legend Studios announces his next big venture — Dongri: Gangster’s Paradise. Helming the project is Remo Gopi D’Souza, who will be stepping away from his celebrated dance films to explore the action-drama space once again. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Milap Zaveri, known for his command over commercial, dialogue-driven storytelling.

Sandeep Singh, Remo Gopi D’Souza and Milap Zaveri come together for Dongri: Gangster’s Paradise

The upcoming action drama marks a return to the gritty, larger-than-life world of the Mumbai underworld, a genre that has defined some of Indian cinema’s most memorable narratives. The film’s central story revolves around a young and ambitious challenger who dares to take on the biggest Don of all time. What follows is a tense, explosive rivalry that promises to deliver a full-throttle cinematic experience, blending action, emotion, and high drama.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sandeep Singh said, “Remo, Milap & I have been friends for years. We have been trying to come for a film and it couldn't have been better than this as this couldn't have been expected from an ace choreographer Remo. But this one is a surprise by him to me. And I am sure that it will surprise the audience also equally. This is the most unique film under Legend Studios and I hope people will accept this genre from our banner.”

Director Remo Gopi D’Souza shared his enthusiasm, stating, “This film is a raw, emotional, and powerful story rooted in the heart of Mumbai, and it is a genre I've always been fascinated by. The script is phenomenal, and I am thrilled to collaborate with Sandeep Singh and Milap Zaveri to bring this classic rivalry to the big screen, promising audiences an unforgettable, mass-market spectacle.”

Writer Milap Milan Zaveri added, “Writing Dongri has been an exhilarating experience because it brings back the iconic crime drama genre with a fresh, contemporary take. I believe the blend of raw emotion, powerful dialogue, and Remo Gopi D’Souza’s brilliant visual execution will resonate strongly with the audience, and I’m confident that this story will deliver all the action and intensity fans have been waiting for.”

Dongri: Gangster’s Paradise will go on floors in February 2026 and is slated for a theatrical release on October 9, 2026. Produced by Sandeep Singh and Vishal Gurnani, the film is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, Vicky Jain, and Golden Hour Production, with music composed by Sachin–Jigar.

