The former actress, who once charmed audiences opposite Jugal Hansraj, has swapped film sets for boardrooms and is now back at Publicis in a top global role.

Remember Mayoori Kango, the girl-next-door who made her big Bollywood debut in Papa Kehte Hain (1996) opposite Jugal Hansraj? While her filmi career was short-lived, she’s now making waves in an entirely different world. The actress-turned-professional has rejoined Publicis Groupe in a high-profile role, proving that her journey took a very unexpected turn after Bollywood.

Papa Kehte Hain star Mayoori Kango is now leading Publicis Groupe in India

According to her latest LinkedIn update, Mayoori is now part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery (PGD) and has also been named CEO of the company’s India Delivery Center. Quite the leap from silver screen ingénue to corporate head honcho.

Announcing her big career move, she wrote, “I'm delighted to share that I've rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for #Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). In this role, I'll be partnering with the PGD Global team to shape our global solutions and services across media, tech, and digital — while also stepping up our AI practice… It feels great to be back — grateful for the warm welcome and excited for the journey ahead.”

Interestingly, this isn’t her first time with the global advertising giant. Mayoori had earlier served as the Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under Publicis, before moving on to other roles, including a stint at Google.

But for Bollywood buffs, she’ll always be the fresh-faced starlet of Papa Kehte Hain. Though she followed it up with Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999) and a string of TV shows like Dollar Bahu (2001), Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny (2003), her acting career never really hit the big league.

By the mid-2000s, Mayoori had moved away from showbiz, completed her MBA in 2007, and steadily built her corporate career. Today, she’s a name to reckon with in advertising and digital media leadership — far removed from the song-and-dance routines of the ’90s.

So if you ever wondered, “Where is the Papa Kehte Hain girl now?” — the answer is: running boardrooms, not Bollywood sets.

Also Read: Papa Kehte Hai actress Mayuri Kango now works as Google India industry head – agency business

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.