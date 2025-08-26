Actor Saiyami Kher has officially joined the cast of Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated film Haiwaan. The film, featuring Bollywood stalwarts Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has commenced shooting in Kochi and is already generating considerable buzz within the industry.

Haiwaan marks a special collaboration for several reasons. For Saiyami Kher, it is the first time she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and director Priyadarshan. For audiences, it also marks the long-awaited reunion of Akshay and Saif on screen after 18 years, following their last outing together in Tashan. With filming underway at a brisk pace, anticipation surrounding the project continues to build.

Expressing her excitement, Saiyami Kher said, “Walking onto the set of Haiwaan has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. I still remember being that little girl who sat wide-eyed in a theatre, watching Akshay sir redefine action as the or laughing endlessly at Saif sir’s effortless comic timing in films that became part of our growing-up years. Back then, I never imagined that one day I would actually be on a set with the very people whose films shaped my love for cinema."

She further added, "There are moments now, when I look around and have to remind myself this is real. These are the same faces I once watched from the audience, and today I’m sharing the frame with them. And then there is Priyan sir. For me, he’s not just a director, he’s a storyteller who has given us some of the most iconic films. To be guided by his vision, is something I will always carry with me. His films were a big part of why I fell in love with movies, and now, to be on his set, is like life coming full circle. We’ve only just begun shooting, but I’m just soaking it all in, excitement, the nerves, the gratitude. My heart is full, and I feel incredibly blessed to be a small part of a film that already feels so special.”

With a unique combination of talent both in front of and behind the camera, Haiwaan, that is also expected to feature Shriya Pilgaonkar, is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases to watch out for in the coming months.

