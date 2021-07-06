Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.07.2021 | 3:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Real life couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy create magic onscreen with Zee Music’s latest single

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Gautam Rode's marriage to the doe-eyed and fresh-faced, Pankhuri Awasthy was a trending and viral sensation on social media. The wedding photos literally broke the internet as Pankhuri's breathtakingly beautiful image was a perfect match for Gautam Rode.

Real life couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy create onscreen magic with Zee Music's latest mesmerising single!

Ever since then, the duo has been inundated with requests from their admirers across the globe, asking them to make an onscreen appearance. Looks like people's wishes will be answered sooner than later as the two are currently shooting for an intense and soul-stirring song. The song is being shot in the most romantic location on earth, Kashmir. Whilst their wedding was held in the equally regal Tijara Fort in Rajasthan, this seems to take their romance ahead as they are apparently filming in remote areas near the picturesque Srinagar.

Says Gautam Rode, "It’s very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them."

Pankhuri adds, "It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects onscreen and that people love the song".

The song has already been shot for and is slated to release soon, we surely cannot wait for this one. On the work front, things are exciting for Gautam as he will soon be seen as Major Samar in the much-awaited action film, State of Siege: Temple Attack. The film is slated to release on 9 July on Zee5.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Mirzapur’s Maqbool AKA Shaji Chaudhary and Gautam Rode join team Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Ayan Mukerji turns producer with…

Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj join the team of…

Vishal Bhardwaj brings the mystery of Agatha…

Fatima Sana Shaikh to become a director for…

Shalin Bhanot of Naagin 4 to play an…

Sara Ali Khan has been approached by Vishal…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification