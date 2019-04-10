Pankaj Tripathi heads to Dharamshala to join team of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

It was reported earlier that Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to play the role of PR Maan Singh in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83. Pankaj Tripathi has already made quite a name for himself by playing pivotal roles in movies like Gang Of Wasseypur, Stree, and now ’83. He will also be seen playing the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s reel life father for the Gunjan Saxena biopic. He was supposed to leave for shooting ’83 in Dharamshala along with the rest of the cast and crew. But, he had to stay back for a few days due to his prior commitments.

Now that the actor has finally joined the rest of the team, he says the vibe with the boys is positive and they are super energetic. Since he is playing the role of PR Maan Singh, the then coach of the Indian cricket team, he says he is practising along with the rest of the team. He says he has been spending around 3-4 hours every day on the field with the entire cast and he is having a lot of fun with Ranveer Singh and the rest of the cast. He was all praises for the cast members and also appreciated the weather of Dharamshala. He especially loves how the team is full of high energy and is constantly making the environment more vibrant.

The cast of ’83 is extensive and the plot of the film is based on the first world cup that the Indian cricket team won after Independence. The historic victory was achieved under Kapil Dev’s captainship and is still one of the most glorious wins of all times.

