Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.04.2019 | 7:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Pankaj Tripathi heads to Dharamshala to join team of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was reported earlier that Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to play the role of PR Maan Singh in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83. Pankaj Tripathi has already made quite a name for himself by playing pivotal roles in movies like Gang Of Wasseypur, Stree, and now ’83. He will also be seen playing the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s reel life father for the Gunjan Saxena biopic. He was supposed to leave for shooting ’83 in Dharamshala along with the rest of the cast and crew. But, he had to stay back for a few days due to his prior commitments.

Pankaj Tripathi heads to Dharamshala to join team of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

Now that the actor has finally joined the rest of the team, he says the vibe with the boys is positive and they are super energetic. Since he is playing the role of PR Maan Singh, the then coach of the Indian cricket team, he says he is practising along with the rest of the team. He says he has been spending around 3-4 hours every day on the field with the entire cast and he is having a lot of fun with Ranveer Singh and the rest of the cast. He was all praises for the cast members and also appreciated the weather of Dharamshala. He especially loves how the team is full of high energy and is constantly making the environment more vibrant.

The cast of ’83 is extensive and the plot of the film is based on the first world cup that the Indian cricket team won after Independence. The historic victory was achieved under Kapil Dev’s captainship and is still one of the most glorious wins of all times.

Also Read: Watch Saqib Saleem perfect his moves as Jimmy Amarnath trains him for ’83!

More Pages: '83 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dabangg 3 - Salman Khan and makers receive…

Delhi High Court orders YouTube to take down…

Varun Dhawan’s fan BOOKED for threatening…

Urmila Matondkar faces charges of making…

Has Kartik Aaryan bowed out of Kirik Party…

SCOOP: Will Sonakshi Sinha replace Iulia…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification