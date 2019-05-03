Panga: Kangana Ranaut gains weight, to shoot in Mumbai for next schedule

Kangana Ranaut is one helluva method actor and it is proven time and again, with her performance. When not courting controversies, she is busy with shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga which portrays her as a kabbadi player and well, a lot of portions have already been shot and the movie is right on schedule. Kangana will be seen as a kabbadi player to fights all odds to excel in this sport.

According to reports, she will start her next schedule in Mumbai and Kangy will shoot her kabbadi portions here. She told media that she had to undergo training and after a lot of prep she has finally gotten into the garb of a kabbadi player. She has gained weight especially around her thighs to do justice to her athletic role. She even said that Ashwiny is happy with her progress.

Panga is a story revolving around Kabaddi and also highlights the importance of family values, relationships, and challenging oneself to put their best foot forward. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha.

In other news, Kangana has been rocking the headlines for lashing out at the Bhatts.

