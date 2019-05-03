Bollywood Hungama
Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar’s Netflix original Chopsticks to release on May 31

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The streaming giant Netflix is progressing rapidly in India. With successful films and series, the next set of originals have begun already. Now, the Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar starrer Chopsticks will release on May 31 on the platform.

Abhay Deol and Mithila Palker's Netflix original Chopsticks to release on May 31

Abhay Deol took to his Instagram to share the news along with a photo with Mithila. He wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL! Netflix has set a May 31 release date for its next original Indian film “Chopsticks”. Directed by Sachin Yardi I am co-staring with Mithila Palkar and Vijay Raaz. Chopsticks is about “an under-confident but talented girl, sidestepped at every stage of her life, who seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster. In the process, she finds her confidence and place in the sun.” The film has been produced by Viniyard Productions’ Ashvini Yardi. This is not an acquisition, it is the 1st Netflix original film made in India! I had a great time shooting for this, the entire team was genuinely talented, committed, and hard working. Can’t wait for you guys to see it! #grateful #netflix #first #chopsticks.”

In November 2018, Netflix announced 9 Indian originals including 8 films and one series. This will be Abhay’s first stint on the digital platform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

IT'S OFFICIAL! Netflix has set a May 31 release date for its next original Indian film "Chopsticks". Directed by Sachin Yardi I am co-staring with Mithila Palkar and Vijay Raaz. Chopsticks is about "an under-confident but talented girl, sidestepped at every stage of her life, who seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster. In the process, she finds her confidence and place in the sun." The film has been produced by Viniyard Productions' Ashvini Yardi. This is not an acquisition, it is the 1st Netflix original film made in India! I had a great time shooting for this, the entire team was genuinely talented, committed, and hard working. Can't wait for you guys to see it! #grateful #netflix #first #chopsticks

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on

ALSO READ: Abhay Deol wraps up sports biopic Jungle Cry on Rugby coach Rudraksh Jena, producer plans to enter it for Cannes Film Festival

