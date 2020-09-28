Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.09.2020 | 3:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Pakistan’s provincial KP Government to buy Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral house in Peshawar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to purchase the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to allocate sufficient funds for purchasing the two buildings.

Pakistan’s provincial KP Government to buy Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral house in Peshawar

The two buildings which have been declared as the national heritage and lie in the heart of Peshawar city are in a dilapidated condition and are facing demolition threat. The officials plan to conserve the historic buildings. According to reports, an official letter has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar to determine the cost of both the buildings.

Raj Kapoor's ancestral home known as Kapoor Haveli is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar and was built between 1918 and 1922. Raj Kapoor was born in the building.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Dilip Kumar's over 100-year-old ancestral house is also located in the same locality. The house was declared as national heritage in 2014.

Reportedly, the current owner of the Kapoor Haveli, Ali Qadar has demanded Rs 200 crores from the KP government to sell it out to the government. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor requested the Pakistan Government to convert the Kapoor Haveli into a museum. However, the request was not materialised.

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan dies of COVID-19, Eshan Khan kept in ICU

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone "shaken"

Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High…

Mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Rakul…

Poonam Pandey gets back with husband Sam…

Here’s why NCB has seized the mobile phones…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification