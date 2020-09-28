Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.09.2020 | 3:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Case filed against Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka for calling farm bills protesters “terrorist” 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in legal trouble as a criminal case has been lodged against her in Karnataka. The case was lodged against her tweet on farmers who are opposing the three controversial farm bills. In the tweet she called the protesters "terrorists". 

Case filed against Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka for calling farm bills protesters “terrorist” 

Reacting to a tweet by Prime Minister Modi on the farm bills, Ranaut wrote, "Prime Minister, if anyone’s sleeping, they can be woken up, if someone doesn’t understand, they can be explained, but what can be done when someone is acting to be asleep or doesn’t want to understand? These are the same terrorists. Not one citizenship was lost due CAA, but they ended up spilling so much blood.”

Later, Kangana reshared her tweet and said there was no fault with her tweet. She said: “Just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has a champu army that only knows how to fight through rumors. This is my original tweet, if anyone can prove that I’m calling farmers terrorists, I will apologize and leave Twitter forever. ”

A case has been lodged under Section 44, 108, 153, 153A, and 504 of IPC.

ALSO READ: Nagma asks why Kangana Ranaut has not been summoned by NCB when she has admitted to having drugs 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone "shaken"

Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High…

Mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Rakul…

Poonam Pandey gets back with husband Sam…

Here’s why NCB has seized the mobile phones…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification