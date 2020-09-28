Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in legal trouble as a criminal case has been lodged against her in Karnataka. The case was lodged against her tweet on farmers who are opposing the three controversial farm bills. In the tweet she called the protesters "terrorists".

Reacting to a tweet by Prime Minister Modi on the farm bills, Ranaut wrote, "Prime Minister, if anyone’s sleeping, they can be woken up, if someone doesn’t understand, they can be explained, but what can be done when someone is acting to be asleep or doesn’t want to understand? These are the same terrorists. Not one citizenship was lost due CAA, but they ended up spilling so much blood.”

Later, Kangana reshared her tweet and said there was no fault with her tweet. She said: “Just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has a champu army that only knows how to fight through rumors. This is my original tweet, if anyone can prove that I’m calling farmers terrorists, I will apologize and leave Twitter forever. ”

A case has been lodged under Section 44, 108, 153, 153A, and 504 of IPC.

