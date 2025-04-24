Over three decades have passed since filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter, actor Pooja Bhatt, appeared on a now-infamous magazine cover where they were photographed sharing a kiss. The image caused a huge controversy and still lingers in discussions surrounding the Bhatt family. Recently, Mahesh’s son, Rahul Bhatt, was asked to share his thoughts on the matter, and his response was as unruffled as it was straightforward.

Rahul Bhatt breaks silence on 90s magazine cover featuring Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt’s kissing photo: “Kuch farq nahi padta, hum jaante hain sach kya hai”

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Rahul Bhatt recalled being only 14 years old when the controversial photograph was released. He brushed off the backlash, saying, “Kuch farq nahi padta. It’s like water off a duck’s back. Hum jaante hain sach kya hai, aur humne bachpan se sab dekha hai.” For him, the criticism is simply noise that doesn’t warrant any attention or energy.

Rahul reflected on how growing up in a film family helps build resilience. He shared, “Film parivaar ke bachche ya toh bohot messed up hote hain, ya bohot mazboot. Log sochte hain humein chinta hoti hai, lekin aisa nahi hai.” He implied that the Bhatt children, at least, had learned to handle public scrutiny without allowing it to shape their identities.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Pooja and Mahesh Bhatt enjoyed a successful streak of collaborations in the '90s, with films like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Sir, and Zakhm making a significant impact on Indian cinema. While the criticism has lingered, it remains nothing more than a footnote in the broader narrative of a father-daughter duo whose artistic chemistry far outweighed the noise surrounding them.

