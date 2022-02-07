comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.02.2022 | 4:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: ‘The subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan joined millions of people around the world to pay tribute to India's melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in January following pneumonia and COVID-19 positive test. While she was showing signs of improvement, he health deteriorated over the past few days after which she was back on the ventilator. She passed away on Sunday morning.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: 'The subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known'

As tributes continue to pour for the legendary singer, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan remembered Lata Mangeshkar in a tweet. "The subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known' "With the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," Khan said.

The state funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening that saw the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Lata Mangeshkar's family members Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, grandchildren, Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur among others. Politicians Sharad Pawar and Raj Thackeray were also in attendance.

Lata Mangeshkar was considered one of the iconic stars in the music industry of all time. She recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and crooned in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages. She was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. In 2001, she was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan receives massive support from all across for offering dua at Lata Mangeshkar's state funeral

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bhaijaan starring Salman…

Sidharth Malhotra becomes the only Indian…

Shah Rukh Khan produced Alia Bhatt starrer…

Akshay Kumar announced as the brand…

Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian accusing…

Nam Goong Min lim talks to play a divorce…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification