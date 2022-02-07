Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan joined millions of people around the world to pay tribute to India's melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in January following pneumonia and COVID-19 positive test. While she was showing signs of improvement, he health deteriorated over the past few days after which she was back on the ventilator. She passed away on Sunday morning.

As tributes continue to pour for the legendary singer, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan remembered Lata Mangeshkar in a tweet. "The subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known' "With the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," Khan said.

With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2022

The state funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening that saw the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Lata Mangeshkar's family members Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, grandchildren, Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur among others. Politicians Sharad Pawar and Raj Thackeray were also in attendance.

Lata Mangeshkar was considered one of the iconic stars in the music industry of all time. She recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and crooned in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages. She was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. In 2001, she was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

