Actor Salman Khan is at the center of a major international controversy after reportedly being declared a terrorist by the Balochistan government. The development follows his comments during an address at the Riyadh Forum, where he appeared to refer to Pakistan and Balochistan as separate countries—a statement that quickly went viral and sparked intense debate online.​

Did Pakistan designate Salman Khan a terrorist after Riyadh remarks? Here’s what we know!

According to widely shared posts on social media platform X, it is alleged that the Balochistan government has added Salman Khan’s name to Pakistan’s ‘Fourth Schedule’ under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act (1997). This schedule is used to monitor individuals suspected of connections to extremist or banned organizations. If Salman Khan’s name is indeed on the list, it would subject him to strict legal scrutiny, travel restrictions, and ongoing government vigilance.

A notification dated October 16, 2025, attributed to social media user Nasir Azeem, has been circulated as evidence of the declaration. The document names Salman as an “Azad Balochistan Facilitator”; however, as of now, no credible Pakistani media outlet or official government channel has confirmed the document’s authenticity, raising questions about the veracity of the claims.

The uproar began after a video clip from the Riyadh Forum showed Salman Khan, while discussing the influence of Indian films in the Middle East, remarking that there are people in Saudi Arabia from “Balochistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan,” appearing to mention Balochistan separately. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were also present on stage at that moment.

Salman’s statement was, “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it in Saudi Arabia, it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan, everyone is working here”.

As it stands, Salman Khan has not commented publicly on the controversy, and the Balochistan government has not released any official statement confirming his inclusion on the Fourth Schedule of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act. The situation continues to develop, with observers awaiting authoritative clarification.

