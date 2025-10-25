Bollywood Hungama readers, get ready for a super crossover! Acclaimed director Amar Kaushik has dropped a tantalizing hint about a famous cricketer making a cameo in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). This revelation adds an unexpected sporty twist to Bollywood’s beloved supernatural world and has set fans abuzz about “Thamma” and beyond.

EXCLUSIVE: Amar Kaushik teases mystery cricketer cameo in MHCU – Bollywood Universe set for Cricket-meets-horror twist?

During his exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kaushik was asked about the expanding universe, casting surprises, and what’s next for fans of Stree, Bhediya, and Thamma. After discussing the story connections and his creative approach, he caught everyone off guard with a comment that’s destined to be discussed everywhere, “Kabhi Koi Cricketer bhi aa sakta hai… agar koi cricketer acting karna chahta hai toh batao (Maybe a cricketer could also come in… If any cricketer wants to act, let me know)!”

Kaushik, known for mixing horror, comedy, and social themes, couldn’t reveal any names, but the quote has sent fans and gossip columns into a frenzy. Could cricketing icons like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, or even legendary Sachin Tendulkar be seen battling vampires and ghosts on-screen? The director’s playful openness left room for endless speculation.

He explained the process of building the MHCU and keeping surprises alive for the audience, “Hum log universe ki baat kar rahein hai… itne saare characters hai. Kabhi kabhi aa sakte hain – Shraddha, Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Varun… kabhi kabhi aa sakte hain. But aayenge, jaldi aayenge. Aur cricketer bhi aa sakta hai (We’re talking about building a universe… So many characters! Shraddha, Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Varun… all could come together anytime. And possibly a cricketer too)!”

Kaushik also elaborated on how item numbers, fight scenes, and Indian pop culture blend with supernatural themes, promising more crowd-pleasing moments, “Indian film hai, Hindi film hai. Toh usmein gaana toh hoga hi… sab aapke apne-apne favourite characters hain… aur shayad ab cricketer bhi (It’s an Indian film, it’s a Hindi film, there must be a song… everyone has their own favorite character… maybe now a cricketer too)!”

With the MHCU’s success and Kaushik’s knack for headlines, audiences are now speculating wildly: Which cricketer will make the leap from pitch to screen? And will their role be hero, villain, or something wilder? Stay tuned to Bollywood Hungama for the latest scoop because in Amar Kaushik’s universe, anything can happen, and everyone wants in!

