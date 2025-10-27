National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is set to spearhead Don Palathara’s next directorial venture, co-starring the acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan, in what promises to be one of Malayalam cinema’s most compelling creative unions. This project marks Parvathy’s first collaboration with Don Palathara and Dileesh Pothan, two of the most respected creative voices in Malayalam cinema today.

Director Don Palathara's cinema is known for its subtle emotional layers and exploration of human relationships - a perfect match for Parvathy’s nuanced performances. Her co-star in the upcoming film - Dileesh Pothan is one of Malayalam cinema’s most formidable forces, an award-winning director and an actor praised for his restrained yet impactful screen presence.

Though details about the storyline are currently under wraps, the film is touted to be an emotionally power-packed drama that will be shot extensively across Kerala and is set to go on floors soon.

Parvathy says, "Don Palathara’s movies hold up a mirror to how we live and love, often without judgment or noise. To step into that kind of world as an actor is very liberating. His films have a powerfully meditative. He invites us to actively engage in reflecting on how we live. As an actor, I find that kind of space exhilarating because it demands that you unlearn performance and simply be. This is also incredibly challenging. Working with him has been on my wishlist for a while and I'm thrilled that this project came my way. And to share the screen with Dileesh, someone whose creative sensitivity I’ve admired for years, feels like an opportunity to be a student again"

The announcement comes at an exciting time for Parvathy, who recently made headlines for leading Hrithik Roshan’s debut production Storm and reuniting with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar after 13 years since Maryan.

With Don Palathara’s storytelling, Dileesh Pothan’s artistry, and Parvathy Thiruvothu’s emotional prowess coming together for the first time, this collaboration hints at the beginning of a conversation Malayalam cinema has been waiting to have.

