Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the release of his next film, Cirkus. As the film arrives in theatres in just a day, Rohit reflected on the Hindi film industry and that there is no unity. He spoke about how the actors are insecure in terms of working in multi hero films.

Rohit Shetty claims Bollywood doesn’t understand its power: “We’re not able to reach 10 crore people among 150 crore”

Addressing how the new age heroes are insecure about two hero films, Rohit Shetty said in an interview on YouTube channel Beer Biceps, “There used to be so many films with two and three heroes. Even the managers don’t understand this now and keep these actors insecure. If you see seniors—whether it is Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and the biggest example is Drishyam, and you will never see Ajay Devgn saying this or that or etc.”

Talking about how the industry isn't culturally united and if it did, he stated that Bollywood would be a force to reckon with. He said, “We are a strong clan, but we don’t understand our power. We can do a lot, but we never unite. People love us and we can bring change in so many things. If we worked like a syndicate, we can do a lot. We aren’t thinking of how to expand theatre business and working with the government, and where to go— we’re not able to reach 10 crore people in 150 crore people?”

Talking about the ‘yes’ men in the industry, he added, “When people say you’ve done brilliantly, I keep them away. When someone praises the film, I keep them close.”

Shetty further said, “When someone says bad things about you, don’t take them seriously. When someone gives valid criticism, I will listen. A filmmaker won’t be able to give me advice because they will have their own cultural views and mindset, but with audience, they’re honest. They’ll like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Rohit Shetty film and an Anurag Kashyap film.”

There's a lot of conversations amongst the experts that only one kind of films will work in Bollywood now that South movies are also doing well in North belt. Addressing the same, Shetty added, “No one knows anything, just do your work and stick your conviction and don’t listen to 90 per cent those working in the industry. If everyone knew, then our success ratio wouldn’t be a 10 per cent success rate,” explaining that there are just a handful of blockbusters that people just generally remember at the end of the year.

Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma among others releases on December 23, 2022.

