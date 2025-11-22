Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, has been summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police in connection with the Rs 252 crores MD drugs case. Siddhanth is scheduled to record his statement at the Ghatkopar ANC unit on November 25.

After Orry, Siddhanth Kapoor summoned by ANC in ongoing Rs 252-crores drug probe

Alongside Siddhanth, social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has also been summoned to appear at the ANC Ghatkopar unit on November 26 for recording his statement related to the case. This development signifies the ongoing investigation into a major drug racket.

Siddhanth Kapoor’s legal troubles in connection with drug consumption are not new. In 2022, he was arrested but later released on station bail after medical tests confirmed drug use. Bengaluru Police had detained him earlier for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city.

Meanwhile, Orry was among several individuals named in an FIR filed on March 15, 2025, by Katra police for consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir—an act prohibited in that religious location. The Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a press statement emphasizing strict action against such violations at divine places, ordered by SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh. Police officers from Katra were instructed to track down and take action against those involved, upholding zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol at religious sites.

