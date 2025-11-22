The shoot of Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming biographical drama Eetha has been put on hold after the actress sustained an injury while filming a demanding Lavani sequence. According to a report in Mid-Day, the incident occurred during an intense dance performance designed to reflect the powerful stage presence of folk legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar, whom Kapoor portrays in the film.

Shraddha Kapoor injures herself during Lavani shoot for Eetha, production temporarily halted: Report

The report quoted a source explaining that the choreography required Kapoor to perform a series of rapid, consecutive steps set to Ajay–Atul’s high-tempo composition. “Lavani music characteristically has fast-paced beats and a quick tempo. In this number, Shraddha — sporting a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta — had to perform multiple steps in succession to the beats of the dholki,” the source said.

To authentically embody a young Vithabai, Kapoor had also gained over 15 kilos for the role. The source shared that during one step, she unintentionally transferred her weight onto her left foot, lost her balance and injured herself.

Director Laxman Utekar immediately suspended the Nashik schedule. However, Kapoor, hoping the lost days could still be utilised, suggested reworking the plan to accommodate close-up scenes. The team then shifted to a set in Madh Island, where she filmed emotional portions for a few days. But as the pain intensified, the production was forced to halt again. The unit is now expected to regroup after two weeks, once Kapoor has fully recovered.

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Randeep Hooda has been cast as the male lead in Eetha. Sources indicate that the next phase of shooting is slated to begin later this month in Mumbai. “Randeep plays the romantic lead opposite Shraddha. The makers are confident about the casting, as both bring depth and versatility that align perfectly with Laxman Utekar’s vision,” a source revealed.

Eetha traces the remarkable life and artistic legacy of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated folk performers. Known for her commanding performances and dedication to preserving Lavani and Tamasha, Vithabai played a crucial role in shaping the cultural identity of the region. Over her illustrious career, she was honoured with two President’s Awards, and her contribution continues to inspire generations of artists.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor energetically dubs for Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2, watch BTS video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.