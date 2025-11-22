Karan Johar’s birthday gift for Kartik Aaryan, turns Naagzilla into a franchise: “Kartik will be the only constant in the series”

Kartik Aaryan’s career is moving in unexpected and very exciting ways. And the best is yet to come. He now plays an ichhaadhaari naag—a snake that can assume any form, including human – in Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand.

These days Kartik, who turns 35 on November 22, spends a lot of time watching Reena Roy in Rajkumar Kohli’s Nagin where she played an ichhaadhari nagin, the female counterpart of what Kartik plays. A meeting with the veteran actress Reena Roy is also being planned.

Karan Johar, the master planner that he is, intends to extend Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla avatar into a full-fledged franchise.

“As soon as the first Naagzilla film is launched, the pre-production for the next film in the series will start. Kartik will be the only constant in the series. The rest of the cast and crew will change in every instalment,” a source close to the development informed.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have signed a multi-film deal. On 25 December, 2025, Karan-Kartik’s romcom Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will release, followed by Naagzilla on August 14, 2026. The next Kartik-Karan project will be announced shortly.

