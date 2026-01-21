O’Romeo trailer out: Shahid Kapoor turns monster against Triptii Dimri in the fierce love story, watch

There are lovers, there are aashiqs, and then there are Romeos whose love stories are intense, dangerous, and impossible to forget. O’Romeo introduces audiences to one such Romeo: Ustara raw, untamed, and deeply conflicted a gangster shaped by love and violence, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor in a commanding new avatar.

The trailer offers a gripping glimpse into a world driven by passion, power, and survival, set against the shadowy underbelly of Mumbai. Inspired by true events, this Vishal Bhardwaj directorial weaves together romance, action, and emotional depth with his signature storytelling style. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, O’Romeo brings scale, intensity, and narrative ambition to the screen.

The film features a distinguished ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. O’Romeo is slated for a theatrical release on 13th February 2026, during Valentine’s Week.

Striking dialogues such as “Hum aapke hain kaun? Madhuri Dixit,” “Jab kahunga, nachna padega,” “Ustara se panga nahi lene ka,” and “Shareer se aatma katke le jaata hai” leave a lasting impact, while the evocative background score heightens the tension and emotional gravity of the narrative. Each character stands out with a distinct presence, contributing meaningfully to the film’s layered world.

The trailer also hints at dynamic moments featuring Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani, adding energy and flair to the storytelling.

At its core, O’Romeo is anchored by the compelling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri — a relationship expressed through silences, restrained emotions, and unspoken longing. Their bond brings vulnerability and depth to this gritty tale of love and survival.

Enhancing the film’s emotional landscape is the powerful collaboration of Vishal Bhardwaj with Arijit Singh and Gulzar Sahab, promising music that resonates with the film’s intense and poetic tone.

Sajid Nadiadwala presents O’Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Releasing theatrically on February 13, 2026.

