Vicky Kaushal’s character from Uri will NOT appear in Dhurandhar 2

A wildly improbable story doing the rounds suggests that Vicky Kaushal will play his character from Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike in the director’s sequel to Dhurandhar.

Vicky Kaushal’s character from Uri will NOT appear in Dhurandhar 2

The writer checked with someone very close to the director who completely debunked the rumour. “Vicky Kaushal and Uri are no part of Dhurandhar. I don’t know where that comes from. We understand the curiosity and excitement for the second part. One can treat these as fan generated rumours and speculation. But we can’t have the media reporting such outrageous assumptions as news.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Dhurandhar 2 teaser attached to Border 2; Eid 2026 release confirmed

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.