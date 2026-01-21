The first biggie of the year, Border 2, is all set to release in two days from now, on January 23, and the excitement is tremendous. The censor process took a while but fortunately, the censor certificate was handed over to the makers earlier today, on Wednesday, January 21. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cut list of the war drama.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC clears Border 2 with NO dialogue or action cuts; warship name changed to Kavach; flag visuals removed in war plane scenes

The good news is that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not asked for any cut in dialogues or in the action scenes. Hence, even the action scenes have been left untouched.

However, the CBFC did ask for minor changes. The makers were asked to add the actual name of Fateh Singh for Sunny Deol's character in the credits. The Indian flag's visuals on the war plane were replaced as per the guidelines, wherever they occurred in the film. The warship's name was replaced with ‘Kavach’. The duration and font size of the information about the warriors were increased.

As asked by the makers, the documents available in the public domain were submitted to the members of the Examining Committee of the CBFC. Finally, the makers were asked to cross-check whether the emblem shown on the shoulder was correct. The producers confirmed that the depiction is indeed correct and that they confirmed the same with the army as well as the family of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (played by Varun Dhawan).

Once the changes were made, Border 2 was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. The fact that it has not been given a 16+ rating proves that the film might not be as disturbing or gory. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 199.07 minutes. In other words, Border 2 is 3 hours, 19 minutes and 7 seconds long.

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and others. It is directed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series and J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta of J P Films. It is directed by Anurag Singh.

