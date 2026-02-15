The recently released film O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has had its audience ratings and public reviews disabled on the popular ticketing platform BookMyShow, following a court order. This marks an unusual development for a Hindi film, with official audience feedback blocked shortly after the movie’s theatrical debut on February 13, 2026.

O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, opened to a mixed response at the box office. According to reports, the film initially displayed an audience rating on BookMyShow — starting around 6.8 and rising to about 7 by the second day — before the reviews and rating section was removed entirely.

On the film’s BookMyShow page, where ratings and comments typically appear, a notice now reads: “Reviews and ratings disabled as per court order.” While neither the platform nor the makers have issued detailed statements explaining the legal reasoning, industry observers note that this appears to be a strategic response amid concerns over organised negative campaigns and “review bombing” that can skew public perception.

O’Romeo features a strong ensemble cast including Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among others. Despite its early debut and attention around its stylistic elements and performances, the film’s reception among audiences has been varied, with some praising its ambition and others critiquing its pacing and narrative cohesion.

