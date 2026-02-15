Sanjay Leela Bhansali on joining hands with Ketan Mehta for Jai Somnath, “Always been a huge fan of Ketan Mehta’s cinema”

The biggest Bollywood news is the coming together of two epic filmmakers. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta are joining hands for Jai Somnath, a film that cinematizes the legend of the famous temple.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on joining hands with Ketan Mehta for Jai Somnath, “Always been a huge fan of Ketan Mehta’s cinema”

Jai Somnath is described as a “seminal tale of Indian civilisation”. The lavish period drama is slated for release in 2027. Mehta is writing and directing the project, which will be produced by Bhansali Productions and Ketan Mehta’s Maya Movies.

Speaking exclusively on the project to this writer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “I’ve always been a huge huge fan of Ketan Mehta’s cinema. His Mirch Masala is one of my 10 most favourite Indian films of all times. We’ve been toying with the idea of working together. This project seems the best way to collaborate on something special.”

The project was announced on Maha Shivratri as it is the cinematic manifestation of one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites located in Gujarat.

Also Read: Karan Johar calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali an “Aesthetic Voice”, praises his film costumes

More Pages: Jai Somnath Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.