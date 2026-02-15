Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that the highly anticipated film Love & War has been postponed from its earlier target release date, choosing to avoid a direct box-office clash with the sequels Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. The update came during an Instagram Live session hosted by Ranbir to mark the anniversary of his lifestyle brand ARKS.

Ranbir Kapoor CONFIRMS Love & War release postponed; Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial to release after Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Love & War was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release before being shifted to March 20, 2026. Rumours had previously suggested the film might be pushed all the way into early 2027 due to production timelines, but a source close to the project has reiterated that the film is committed to a 2026 release.

During the live interaction, Ranbir confirmed that Love & War will now be released after his other upcoming project, Ramayana Part 1, which is scheduled for an October release. With that shift, Love & War is likely to aim for a late-year window, potentially targeting December 2026 for its theatrical debut, though an official date has not yet been locked.

The decision to move the release comes as a crowded March 19 weekend now features major films Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic head-to-head. By positioning Love & War after Ramayana, the makers hope to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic saga room to breathe commercially without contending with the heavyweight releases.

With Ramayana Part 1 set to pave the way, audiences can expect Love & War to arrive later in 2026, well clear of the March summer slate clash.

