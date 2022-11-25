On the first anniversary of the release of Satyameva Jayate 2, director Milap Zaveri took to social media to pen a heartfelt note, where he expressed gratitude towards the entire team including the lead cast John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, and others for supporting him during the time of pandemic. In the same breath, the director maintained that he took full responsibility of the failure of the film at the box office and also opened up about the lessons he learnt post the experience.

Milap Zaveri took to Twitter to share the heartfelt note which read, “1 year since Satyameva Jayate 2 released and failed at the Box office. We gave it our sweat, blood and tears in the middle of the pandemic. A huge cast and crew who were amazing. The film didn't work commercially and I take full and solo responsibility for that. My conviction failed. But I will always be proud of it. I will always love and cherish the process of making it with the people I loved. This past year has been tough. One failure eclipsed the successes like Satyameva Jayate and Marjavaan of the past. Those who answered phones in a jiffy now let it ring out. Many lessons have been learnt. Many walked away. And Many stood by me when the going was hard. But a phoenix always rises from the ashes. Like I once told someone "Mujh mein itna talent hai ki main apna ukhaad loonga" And I will. Coz there are still many who believe in me. Who still believe I will fight back and comeback even stronger.”

He went on to add, “Will forever be grateful to John, all 3 of him for doing this film and giving his all to Satya, Jay and to my favourite Dadasaab, to Divya for being so divine and adorable to work with, to Shaad for being my strength, to Gautami for ensuring there wasn't a dull day on the sets, to Minnakshi who was my rock and a blessing, to Nora who again made my film special with her presence, to Anup Soni sir, Harsh sir, Saahil, and my entire cast. Will always be grateful to Bhushan sir, Monisha, Madhu, Nikhil, Shiv sir who gave me everything I needed to make the film I wanted to make. To Ramesh, Priyanka, Meenakshi, Satish, Hemraj, Shagun, Jay, Shivam, Amin bhai, Adil, Kunal, Parikshit, Dudley sir, Priya, Maahir, Vinay, Akshay Tyagi, to all my technicians and cast, to all the wonderful people at Emmay and T series.”

“I truly have no regrets. If I have forgotten to mention or thank anyone I apologise. Each and everyone of you are always in my heart. As a legendary senior director always tells me "Milap! Hum un mein se hai jo upar bhagwan ke paas jaakar bhi Ek aur film banaa hi lenge!" See you again at the movies... soon! That's a promise. And remember "Tann Mann Dhann, se Badhkar Jann Gann Mann!"”, he concluded.

Satyameva Jayate 2, which featured John Abraham in a triple role, released on November 25, 2021, amidst the later stages of the pandemic. The film failed to make a mark at the box office and received a lot of backlash from the audiences.

