Singer and reality TV personality Rahul Vaidya has made headlines after revealing that he turned down a lucrative professional offer from Turkey, citing the country’s stance post Operation Sindoor. His decision comes days after actress Rupali Ganguly publicly called for a boycott of Turkey, criticizing the country’s support to Pakistan following the Indian military operation.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Vaidya opened up about his choice and said that no amount of money could sway him when it came to prioritizing national interest. “The offer was lucrative—they were paying me Rs 50 lakh. But I told them that no work, no money, and no fame is bigger than the interest of the country. They even offered me more, but I made it clear that it wasn’t about the money. This issue is far more important than that. It’s not about me as an individual; it’s about the nation. And we have to stand by our nation," he said.

Rahul, who gained immense popularity after his stint in Indian Idol and Bigg Boss, made it clear that patriotism holds greater value to him than international exposure or financial gain. “I have no interest in going to a country that is an enemy of my country and does not respect it. Whatever I am today is because of my country and my fellow countrymen. Anyone who goes against the interests of my country and countrymen will not be entertained,” he added.

Vaidya further highlighted how Indian citizens have significantly contributed to Turkey’s tourism and hospitality industry in recent years, especially through high-end destination weddings and luxury vacations. Expressing his disappointment, he said, “Indians spend so much money in Turkey and give them enormous business by hosting weddings there. We give them revenue worth crores and this is how they respond? How can we continue spending money in a country that isn’t even loyal to us?"

Rahul Vaidya’s stance has garnered attention on social media as more public figures express concern over geopolitical ties and national dignity igniting conversations around responsible global engagement and cultural diplomacy continue to intensify in the entertainment industry.

