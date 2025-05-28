Om Raut opens up about Kalam: The Missile Man of India; says, “I don’t think there could have been a better choice than Dhanush”

Filmmaker Om Raut officially unveiled his next directorial project titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India, a biopic on the life of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at Cannes 2025 starring Dhanush in the lead role. The title was launched at the prestigious film festival, where Raut also spoke about the inspiration behind the film and the choice of casting the Tamil star.

Speaking about the personal impact Dr. Kalam had on him, Om Raut said, “The teachings of Dr. Kalam are instilled in every youth. I read his book ‘Wings of Fire’ when I was in college, and I can say that everything I am doing today, and everything I aspire to be, is inspired by the teachings in that book. It changed my perspective on life and that is exactly why I am standing here today.”

Raut also outlined the three core aspects of Kalam’s life that shaped the foundation of the film. “I’ve always been deeply inspired by Dr. Kalam’s journey. From what I’ve observed, his life was anchored in three key aspects. First is education — he was a great teacher who placed immense value on quality learning. Second is innovation — particularly indigenous innovation. He encouraged us to develop within our country. And the third is resilience — the willpower to stay committed to our purpose,” he stated.

Raut revealed that producer Abhishek Agarwal approached him with the idea, only to discover that he was already developing a similar concept. “He flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and we discussed it in detail. Eventually, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, with whom I’ve worked on two previous films, came on board for this as well. This marks our third collaboration, and we’re moving ahead with full force,” Raut shared.

On casting Dhanush in the role of Dr. Kalam, Raut added, “When portraying Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, it’s essential to capture not just his achievements, but also his spiritual journey and teachings. That’s the most challenging part of a biopic like this. And I don’t think there could have been a better choice than Dhanush to bring this spiritual and intellectual depth to life on screen.”

The film is written by Saiwyn Quadras, known for his work on Neerja and Maidaan, and is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, the producer behind The Kashmir Files and Parmanu. Kalam: The Missile Man of India aims to chronicle the life of India’s former President — from his early days in Rameswaram to becoming a celebrated scientist and the nation’s leading voice in education and innovation.

