Actor Huma Qureshi is all set to make a heartfelt visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where she will meet with Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans and their families stationed at the Suchetgarh border. The visit is aimed at expressing her gratitude and showing solidarity with the personnel who serve on the frontline.

While in the region, Qureshi will also be spending time interacting with the jawans and their families, acknowledging their courage and the sacrifices they make to ensure national security. The actor is also expected to participate in a cultural evening organised at the border outpost, which includes local performances that celebrate the vibrant heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources close to the actress have stated that Huma wanted to spend time with the people who have always protected us with an aim to also highlight the warmth of Kashmiris. We hear that Qureshi will also be exploring the scenic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir and sharing the experience in order to reiterate its potential as a travel destination. Her visit is expected to highlight the peaceful and welcoming side of the region, considering the recent issues, encouraging people to consider Kashmir not just for its strategic importance but also for its cultural richness and natural charm.

This gesture comes as Qureshi continues to remain active across film and digital platforms. She will next be seen in Maalik alongside Rajkummar Rao and in Jolly LLB 3, which reunites Akshay Kumar and also stars Arshad Warsi. She is also part of the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, an ensemble project featuring a strong female cast with Yash in the lead. Her other projects include Pooja Meri Jaan and she is also expected to return with another season of her acclaimed political drama series Maharani.

By engaging with the armed forces and participating in local cultural activities, Huma Qureshi wants to demonstrate how artists can contribute to fostering unity and respect across regions.

