Earlier this month, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari will hit the theatres either on August 29 or September 5. The makers, Maddock Films, have now revealed that the film will be releasing in theatres on August 29.

Directed by Dasvi filmmaker Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is presented as a heartfelt cross-cultural love story that explores the bond between a young man from North India and a young woman from South India. Featuring the fresh on-screen pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film promises a contemporary romance infused with the signature warmth and storytelling style of Maddock Films. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this new and refreshing duo on screen.

By opting for August 29 release, the makers have now ensured that the film won’t be clashing with any other movie, at least till now.

The teaser of Param Sundari had released with the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhul Chuk Maaf. It received a positive response and ever since, the fans of both Sidharth and Jahnvi have been waiting for the film’s release. They will need to wait just little under a month from now onwards.

After Param Sundari, Maddock Films has the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama coming up.

