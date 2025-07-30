Actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name across India, admired for her exceptional acting talent and commanding screen presence. While she has been part of several notable television shows over the years, it is her iconic role as Anupamaa that catapulted her to unparalleled fame. Her performance has resonated far beyond borders, earning her a devoted fan base not just in India, but around the world.

Rupali Ganguly honoured for her contribution to Indian Television at Inspiring Women Leaders West 2025

Now, celebrating women driving equity, inclusion, and transformation, the actress is set to attend the Inspiring Women Leaders West 2025.

Rupali Ganguly is truly an epitome of women's strength, and reflecting the same spirit, she will be a part of the Inspiring Women Leaders West 2025, a well-deserved honor added to her illustrious name. She has been felicitated for her exemplary contribution to Indian Television.

Joining her at the event will be other inspiring personalities such as Malaika Arora, Kusha Kapila, Richa Chadha, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jonita Gandhi, and more.

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly continues to shine in her iconic role as Anupamaa. The show remains one of the highest TRP-rated serials on Indian television, with Rupali being its heart and soul. Her powerful performances and emotional depth have won the love of millions. With years of dedication, she has become a household name, and fans remain devoted to her journey on and off screen.

