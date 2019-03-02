Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.03.2019

Its OFFICIAL! Sanjay Leela Bhansali LAUNCHES Meezan and here’s what they have to say about the collaboration

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Quite some time back, we had reported that the popular Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be launching a star kid like many of his contemporaries. The producer-director will be launching Meezan, son of Javed Jaffrey in his forthcoming film. If that wasn’t all, we hear that while SLB will produce the venture, it will be directed by Mangesh Hadawale.

A source close to the filmmaker confirmed the developments saying, “This year in his upcoming production, SLB launches a new talent, someone he has seen grow and has also personally been involved in preparing him for Bollywood.”

On the other hand, Meezan too confirmed the details saying, “Being an actor was not a childhood dream but it was Sanjay Sir who not only gave me this dream but also believed in me and made it real by launching me.”

Speaking on the same, Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions Pvt. Ltd said, “When I saw Meezaan for the first time in the office, the immediate thought that crossed my mind was, such a versatile face. In this exciting phase of the industry , there couldn’t have been a better time but now to launch him. We have signed him for 3 films and continue our aim at BPPL to give the industry more talent.”

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch Sharmin Segal with his new film (Read details)

