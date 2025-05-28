In a landmark move, Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has partnered with the acclaimed production house Roy Kapur Films (RKF), to co-develop and produce a slate of films and series that leverage Pratilipi’s expansive story universe with RKF’s cinematic vision to bring authentic Indian narratives to life on screens in India and around the world.

Pratilipi and Roy Kapur Films forge strategic content partnership to bring India’s stories to screen

With over 30 million monthly active users, 1.6 million writers, and a catalogue of millions of stories across 12 Indian languages, Pratilipi has grown exponentially in recent years, transforming from a grassroots storytelling community into a full-fledged content powerhouse. This vast, language-diverse ecosystem makes it a fertile ground for discovering new voices and untapped narratives.

Roy Kapur Films, with its strong production expertise, deep industry relationships, and a track record of producing emotionally resonant, high-quality content, brings its robust creative and execution capabilities to the table. This partnership between these two creative powerhouses marks a significant step forward in both companies’ missions to amplify Indian voices and reimagine storytelling for the screen.

As part of this strategic alliance, Pratilipi and RKF will jointly identify stories from Pratilipi’s platform, co- invest in their development, and collaboratively pitch and produce them for leading studios and streaming platforms. The goal is to co-produce at least six projects—across films and series—over the next three years.

The first project to launch under this exciting partnership is Charitraheen, a powerful courtroom drama that’s already made waves on the Pratilipi app. The story has racked up over 21 million reads, with users leaving more than 244,000 reviews and giving it an impressive 4.88/5 rating. Now, this explosive tale is all set to make the leap from page to screen.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Founder and Managing Director of RKF, said, “At Roy Kapur Films, we’re always on the lookout for compelling narratives that reflect the many realities and aspirations of India. Pratilipi’s dynamic ecosystem of storytellers presents an incredible opportunity to unearth and shape these voices into stories that entertain and move audiences across the world. We’re excited to bring our creative and production capabilities to this partnership and can’t wait to see these stories come alive on screen.”

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Pratilipi, added, “At Pratilipi, we've always believed that powerful stories can come from anywhere — a small town, a bustling city, from creators both seasoned and new. Our goal has always been to give these stories a stage. This partnership with Roy Kapur Films takes that vision one step further — to the screen. With RKF’s storytelling sensibility and production strength, we’re not just adapting stories; we’re elevating them for a larger audience. Charitraheen is just the beginning of what we believe will be a new era in Indian storytelling.”

This collaboration between Pratilipi and Roy Kapur Films represents a unique model — one where grassroots narratives meet cinematic scale, unlocking powerful, untold voices and setting the stage for stories that resonate with India’s diverse and discerning audiences across theatrical and digital platforms.

