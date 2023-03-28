Srinivas on Monday took to Twitter to share a new poster of the movie along with the release date announcement.

Back in 2021, it was officially announced that Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, director VV Vinayak and Pen Studios were joining forces for a Bollywood project which is an official remake of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie Chatrapathi starring Prabhas. The film billed to be a mass action entertainer. The film has already completed its production works and currently, the post-production works are underway. Now, the makers have announced the release date of the movie.

Srinivas on Monday took to Twitter to share a new poster of the movie along with the release date announcement. In this first-look poster, Sreenivas goes shirtless and looks like a beast, flaunting his chiselled physique. He is seen standing in the water with a copper bowl in one hand, and there are injuries on his back. He wears sacred threads around his neck and on his arm. The posture and the ferocious clouds indicate the aggression of Sreenivas’ character. The actor wrote, “The wait is over Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May 2023. Cannot wait to show you all our hard work and this action-packed dhamaka. Written by the one and only Vijayendra Prasad, directed by VV Vinayak.”

The wait is over #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May, 2023. Cannot wait to show you all our hardwork & this action-packed dhamaka.????

The cast includes Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason and others. Nizar Ali Shafi who worked for several Telugu and Tamil movies such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu etc. will be cranking the camera, while Bollywood’s upcoming composer Tanishk Bagchi will score music.

Anl Arusu will oversee action choreography, wherein Sunil Babu who is one of the busiest technicians in India and had worked for films like Maharshi, Ghajini, Special 26, etc. is the production designer. Mayur Puri provides dialogues for the film.

