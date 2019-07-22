NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after Deepika Padukone meets Luv Ranjan

Ever since Deepika Padukone was seen visiting director Luv Ranjan’s residence with Ranbir Kapoor it has been widely speculated that she would be part of Ranjan’s next directorial featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor.

The unconfirmed casting report has triggered off a wave of unprecedented indignation on Twitter from her fans who are sending in their feeling of disappointment and betrayal at Deepika agreeing to work with a director who was accused (by an anonymous lady who did not take the legal recourse) of sexual misconduct.

The torrent of protests is trending with the hashtag #notmyDeepika. And it remains to be seen if the influential actress would drop plans of working with the tainted director. It is significant that Ranbir Kapoor who has already signed Ranjan’s film (Deepika has not) has been spared the moral questioning.

A director who has worked with Deepika thinks she will finally bow out of Ranjan’s film. “There will be an announcement from her marketing team that she was never considering Luv Ranjan’s film which may or may be true. But if it was Raj Kumar Hirani then it would have been a different story.”

