Nora Fatehi is set to perform and sing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony, which will take place on 12th June 2026 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada marking another major milestone in her international journey. The appearance further cements her growing presence on one of the world’s biggest and most-watched entertainment and sporting platforms.

Nora Fatehi to perform and sing at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto

Nora will join an exciting global lineup featuring Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince. Meanwhile, the USA opening ceremony lineup includes global music icons Anitta, Future, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, and Tyla, making FIFA World Cup 2026 a spectacular blend of international music, culture, and entertainment. Her inclusion in the lineup highlights her rising stature as an internationally recognised performer with a strong cross-cultural appeal.

Having previously delivered a memorable showcase during FIFA World Cup celebrations in 2022, Nora’s return to the global stage reflects the increasing demand for her as a performer who seamlessly blends music, dance, and stage spectacle. This moment also stands out because of her dual role as both singer and performer, reinforcing her identity as a multifaceted global entertainer.

Over the years, Nora Fatehi has built a strong association with international stages and global sporting events, including appearances linked to the T20 World Cup. With every performance, she has continued to strengthen her reputation as a dynamic artist capable of connecting with audiences across the world.

Her upcoming act at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony is expected to be another defining moment in her global career. As she takes the stage in Toronto alongside internationally celebrated artists, all eyes will be on Nora Fatehi as she brings her signature energy, music, and performance power to one of the grandest spectacles in the world. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is also gearing up for the release of her I-Pop track ‘Body Roll’ featuring Honey Singh, dropping today. With its global appeal, the track has already created massive anticipation among audiences worldwide.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi apologises to NCW over ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy; says, “There was no intention to offend anybody”

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