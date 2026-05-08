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Bollywood Hungama » News » Nora Fatehi apologises to NCW over ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy; says, “There was no intention to offend anybody” » Nora Fatehi apologises to NCW over ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy; says, “There was no intention to offend anybody”

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Nora Fatehi apologises to NCW over ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy; says, “There was no intention to offend anybody”

en Bollywood News Nora Fatehi apologises to NCW over ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy; says, “There was no intention to offend anybody”

The actress has also pledged support towards the education of orphan girls.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on May 7 in connection with the controversy surrounding the song ‘Sarke Chunar’ from the upcoming film KD – The Devil. The actress addressed the matter before the commission and issued an apology, stating that there was no intention to hurt sentiments through the track.

Nora Fatehi apologises to NCW over ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy; says, “There was no intention to offend anybody”

Nora Fatehi apologises to NCW over ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy; says, “There was no intention to offend anybody”

Speaking after her appearance before the commission, Nora told ANI, “It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody, but of course I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologise, we have done everything in writing. They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter.”


The controversy dates back to March 2026 when the NCW had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’. The commission had then shared an official statement on social media expressing concern over the content of the track.

The statement read, “The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.” Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter. Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director) directing them to appear before the Commission.”

The summons asking Nora to appear before the commission was issued on May 6. And, the actress eventually appeared on May 7 to clarify her stance and respond to the concerns raised by the statutory body.

The development has once again brought discussions around creative freedom, censorship, and accountability in entertainment content into focus. Meanwhile, KD – The Devil continues to remain one of the talked-about upcoming projects owing to its ensemble cast and ongoing controversies surrounding the film’s promotional material.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi summoned by National Commission for Women over ‘Sarke Chunar’ row from KD – The Devil

More Pages: KD - The Devil Box Office Collection

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